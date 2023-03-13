Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CDTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. 4,961,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 137,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

