CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of CIR opened at $26.09 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $531.19 million, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,749 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 157,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

