CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
CIRCOR International Stock Performance
Shares of CIR opened at $26.09 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $531.19 million, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 2.17.
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
