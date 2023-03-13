Citigroup Cuts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $17.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYME. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Down 1.9 %

ZYME opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 78,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zymeworks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zymeworks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.