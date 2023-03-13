Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:CGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE C opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Analyst Recommendations for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

