Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

