Citigroup Lowers Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Saab AB (publ) stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Saab AB has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

