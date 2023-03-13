Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 65.22 ($0.78).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.78 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.72.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,472.94). 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

