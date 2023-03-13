Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 98,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

PFIX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $88.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.