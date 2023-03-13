Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 824.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,392 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766,090 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

