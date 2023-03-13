Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.6 %

Exelon stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. 965,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

