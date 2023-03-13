Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $333,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $233,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock remained flat at $9.03 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,808. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

