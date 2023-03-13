Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.70.

Shares of LLY traded up $11.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.86. 1,269,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.12. The company has a market cap of $310.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $267.32 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

