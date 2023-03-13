Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases Shares of 6,768 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.6 %

MPC traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

