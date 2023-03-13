Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 47,940 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,940 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. 70,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.