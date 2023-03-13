Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $608,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,554. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

