Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $851,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.10. 7,315,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,313. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

