Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.88.
Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
