Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

About Clarivate

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.