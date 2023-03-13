Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLSD. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at $707,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $73,943. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

