Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. 8,411,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,836,051. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

