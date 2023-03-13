Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,654,000 after purchasing an additional 229,925 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.97. 931,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,633. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

