Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,779 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.13. 1,398,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

