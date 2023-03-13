Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 3,084 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

DVY stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 174,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,531. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

