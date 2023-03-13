Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.98. 366,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,198. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.52 and its 200-day moving average is $246.96.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

