Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.4% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,271,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,643,167. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

WMT stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,848. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

