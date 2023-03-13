CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 208.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $87,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,211,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.06.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

