Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target Increased to GBX 100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 99 ($1.19).

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Trading Down 0.6 %

COA stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 77.80 ($0.94). 10,198,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 50.30 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99).

Coats Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 63,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £49,742.94 ($59,815.95). 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coats Group

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.