Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 100

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of Coats Group stock remained flat at $0.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Coats Group has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

