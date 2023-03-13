Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 65.4% in February

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of CHEOY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

