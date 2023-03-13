CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Update

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CohBar Price Performance

NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,925. CohBar has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of CohBar

CohBar Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

