Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 3.7 %
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
- Snap Stock Snaps Back on Prospects for a TikTok Ban
- Mitigate Risk in Your Portfolio with These 2 Stocks
- Is Bionano Genomics a Risk Worth Taking at This Price?
- Look To REITs For Reliable Yield Even In Recessionary Environment
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.