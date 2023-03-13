Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 162,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.