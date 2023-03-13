Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 13.5% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares shot up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $60.68. 20,331,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 19,771,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,211 shares of company stock worth $3,352,914 and have sold 430,857 shares worth $18,614,347. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

