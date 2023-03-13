CoinField Coin Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.85 million and $2,443.14 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00428733 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,503.34 or 0.28979532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.