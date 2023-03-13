Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.40

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Columbia Financial Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.22.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Columbia Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

