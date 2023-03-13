Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.40

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.22.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.
