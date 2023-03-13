Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Down 40.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) shares dropped 40.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Odeon Capital Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $34.96. Approximately 1,359,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,691,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

