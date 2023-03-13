Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Director Claire M. Gulmi Acquires 2,042 Shares

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) Director Claire M. Gulmi bought 2,042 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 126,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,999. The company has a market capitalization of $912.00 million, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.
