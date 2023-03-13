Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

In other news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $41,024.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. 1,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $116.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

