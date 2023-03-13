Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target Raised to $13.40

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCUGet Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.40 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.47.

NYSE CCU traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 121,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,284. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

