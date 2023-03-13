Compound USD Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.81 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $604.17 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 26,605,059,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,605,059,812 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cUSDC is the Compound’s wrapped version of USDC and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

