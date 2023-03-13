Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.