Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,310 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Constellation Brands worth $92,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.53. 392,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

