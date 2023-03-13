Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $212.36 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average of $234.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

