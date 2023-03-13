Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,323,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.53% of Umpqua worth $56,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 65.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 38.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 95.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock remained flat at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.