Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,441 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $114,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.72. 751,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,393. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

