Cooke & Bieler LP Has $103.03 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.40% of Whirlpool worth $103,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $130.34. 178,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

