Cooke & Bieler LP Has $121.29 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.98% of RenaissanceRe worth $121,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after acquiring an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after acquiring an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $24,739,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,615.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after buying an additional 167,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,437,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

Insider Activity

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.71. The stock had a trading volume of 85,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.77%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Articles

