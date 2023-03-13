Cooke & Bieler LP Has $49.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.12% of Kraft Heinz worth $49,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

