Cooke & Bieler LP Has $87.59 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,348 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.08% of Unilever worth $87,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after buying an additional 1,126,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after buying an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 1.2 %

UL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,847. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

