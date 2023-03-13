Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 271,838 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.34% of Gentex worth $130,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Gentex by 16.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,172,000 after purchasing an additional 238,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $26.50. 210,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,431. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

