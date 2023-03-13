Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 271,838 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.34% of Gentex worth $130,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 354.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 98.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 298,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 148,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gentex Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 210,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,431. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.