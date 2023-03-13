Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $40,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth $321,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 37.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $65.66. 33,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.